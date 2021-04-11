1,52,879 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India In Biggest-Ever One-Day Spike

This is the fifth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in a day. The new cases reported today are five per cent higher than yesterday when 1,45,384 cases were reported.

Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row. The active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The worrying surge has forced many states to consider night curfew and other virus-fighting measures to control the pandemic. In Maharashtra - which accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases - Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at the possibility of a lockdown.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restriction, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals. Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has imposed restrictions on gatherings of five or more people at religious people in view of Navratri and Ramzan festivals.

The alarming surge in Covid cases has led to shortage of beds in hospital. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore - which has been reporting the highest number of cases - relatives of Covid patients were reported to be scrambling for beds as the medical services in the city were struggling to cope with the sharp surge.

More than 10.15 crore doses of vaccines have been administered so far in India in the mass inoculation drive that began early this year. However, several states have claimed they're facing vaccine shortage despite repeated assurances from the government.

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival is being organised in the country from today to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus. The mass vaccination programme - which will be conducted from April 11-14 - is being held following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the chief ministers of all states and union territories during a meeting over the coronavirus situation.

India took just 85 days to reach the 100 million dose mark, making it the fastest nation to reach the milestone, according to the government. The US took 89 days and China took 102 days to do the same, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Election Commission on Friday said candidates and star campaigners can be banned from holding campaign rallies if COVID-19 safety rules are not followed. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Assam have already voted, Bengal will vote in four more phases.