UP Restricts Gatherings At Religious Places Amid COVID-19 Surge

UP Covid Cases: Decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid pandemic during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Ramzan.

The decision was taken last night during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Both Navratri, the auspicious nine nights festival celebrated by Hindus, and Ramzan - the most awaited time of the year for Muslims - begin on April 13th. The Ramzan date however depends on the sighting of the crescent moon locally.

At the review meeting at the Lok Bhavan in state capital Lucknow, the Chief Minister also directed officials to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow in the next 24 hours and another 2,000 beds in a week's time. "This means that additional 4,000 ICU beds will be created in Lucknow to tackle the COVID-19 menace. The chief minister has directed the district administration to put more ambulances on the duty," a senior UP government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh added 12,787 new cases, taking the state's infection tally to 6,76,739. With 48 more deaths, the coronavirus fatality count in the state has reached 9,085.