1.45 Lakh Cases In India In New 1-Day High, Active Cases Cross 10 Lakh

Covid Cases: 1.32 crore total cases have been reported in India

With 1,45,384 fresh coronavirus infections, India has recorded the highest-ever single-day surge since the start of the pandemic, taking the tally to 1,32,05,0926, the government data this morning showed.

In the last 24 hours, 794 people died; 1,68,436 people have died so far.

Active cases in the country - hit by the second Covid wave - have now passed the 10 lakh-mark as the spike in cases triggers fresh restrictions in different parts.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in 24 hours.

Over 6.16 lakh infections have been reported just in the last five days. 3,335 people have died during this period.

The fresh daily surge in more than double the number of cases recorded on March 31 - 53,480. The number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours is also the highest since March 31.

Across the country, fresh curbs are being imposed to contain the spread of infection. Weekend lockdown starts from today in Maharashtra, which recorded 58,993 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The state, worst-hit in India, is headed towards a lockdown if the situation does not change, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier told NDTV.

In Delhi, all schools and colleges have been shut till further notice, the Arvind Kerjiwal government announced on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which governs thousands of schools across the country has faced criticism from the opposition for going ahead of the exams despite the spike.

Madhya Pradesh too has announced restrictions in cities till Monday.