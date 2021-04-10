Delhi Announces Strict New Covid Curbs On Restaurants, Theatres, Travel

Delhi has seen a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restrictions amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The new rules which will stay in place till April 30, along with the earlier announced 10 pm to 5 am night curfew, include a ban on all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings in Delhi.

All swimming pools except those where sportspersons are training for national and international events will be closed.

Only 50 people will be able to attend weddings and 20 people at funerals.

Restaurants, bars and cinemas will operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Buses and metro will also take only half as many people as they can seat.

Stadiums can hold sports events but without spectators.

Schools and colleges were already asked to close down earlier this week.

Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity as well except for high-level Grade 1 officers.

However, health department police, home guard civil defence, fire and emergency services and district administrations will continue to work without any restrictions.

Private offices and organisations have been advised to call their employees at staggered timings to avoid crowding. Work from home should be encouraged as much as possible.

All passengers coming from Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, by plane will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours, for entering Delhi.

Those who come from Maharashtra without a negative test report will be quarantined for 14 days. People linked to government work will be exempted.