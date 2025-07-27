Delhi Plans To Launch Night Market For Foodies, Will Feature Food Trucks

Delhi may soon get its own late-night food hub, with the government planning to launch a night market in the NDMC area, inspired by Indore's iconic 56 Dukan model.

Connaught Place and Lodhi Road are being considered as the prime locations for the market, which will operate after 10 PM and feature food trucks run by some of Delhi's most popular eateries, according to officials. The goal of the market is to create a safe, vibrant, and regulated nightlife space for residents and tourists alike.

Confirming the plan, Delhi Cabinet Minister and NDMC member Parvesh Verma said, "We want to offer the people of Delhi and tourists as well, a safe nightlife experience, and a concrete plan is being prepared for this. Our aim is to make Delhi's nights just as vibrant and engaging as its daytime activities."

The plan has drawn attention from multiple quarters, from business owners to young residents eager for safer, more engaging late-night options in the national capital.

Local food truck owners have welcomed the idea but urged the government to provide clarity on licensing and operational rules.

Meanwhile students are quite optimistic. "It's high time Delhi caught up with cities that have active night scenes. We usually end up at the same cafes or drive around aimlessly. A safe and vibrant food street at night would be amazing," Pranav Sharma, a university student said.

Officials say the initiative is not just about food, it's also about creating jobs, supporting local businesses.

A formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks. If the pilot succeeds, the model could be replicated in other parts of Delhi.