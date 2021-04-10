Full List Of Restrictions Announced By Delhi As Covid Cases Spike

The new rules will be in place till April 30 (File)

As Delhi continues to record massive spike in single-day Covid cases, the Delhi government has issued a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in Delhi earlier in the day while saying new restrictions will be implemented in the national capital soon.

These new rules will be in place till April 30.

All kinds of social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious festivals and gatherings in Delhi will be prohibited in Delhi

All swimming pools to remain shut across the national capital barring those where athletes are training for national and international events

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals and 50 will be allowed at weddings

Restaurants and bars across Delhi to operate at 50% of their seating capacity

Buses will be allowed to run with only 50% of the seating capacity while metros must ensure only 50% of the coaches are filled at a time

Sporting event will be allowed in stadium but no audience will be allowed

Cinema, theaters and multiplexes will run at 50% capacity

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching centers will remain shut. Online classes will be encouraged

All Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, corporations and officers of Grade-1 or its equivalent level in the local body will be allowed to work at 100% capacity while the rest of will function with 50% of their staff. However, employees of the Health Department, Police, Home Guard Civil Defense, Fire and Emergency or District Administration will continue to work without any restrictions

Private offices and organisations have been advised to call their employees at different timings so that the entire staff do not gather in the office at the same time. Work from home must be allowed as much as you possible

All passengers coming from Maharashtra to Delhi by air will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report of a test conducted within 72 hours of their entry into Delhi. Those arriving from Maharashtra without a negative test report will be quarantined for 14 days. But those connected with constitutional and government machinery will be exempted

Delhi reported 7,897 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the national capital's positivity rate has risen to over 10 per cent, the highest since November 23. Delhi has reported 7,14,423 cases of coronavirus so far with 11,235 deaths. Over 6.74 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the national capital. The number of active cases now stands at 28,773.