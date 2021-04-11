Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi Announces Fresh Restrictions Amid Spike In Covid Cases

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restrictions amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The new rules which will stay in place till April 30, along with the earlier announced 10-pm-to-5-am night curfew, include a ban on all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings in Delhi.

A weekend lockdown was imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities, the highest since October 18 last year, the ministry's data showed.

