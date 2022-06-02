Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.65 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport, 2 Arrested

Hyderabad Customs officials said that further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Smuggled gold weighing 3.14 kg was seized at the international airport in Hyderabad on Thursday and two people, a passenger and an employee of a COVID-19 testing facility at the airport, were arrested.

Based on information that the gold was being smuggled out of the airport, the Officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Hyderabad Customs, identified and intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and an employee of an agency which provides the services for testing COVID-19 samples.

During interception, it was found that a polythene cover containing two pouches of hard metal and four packets of paste suspected to be gold was kept in the dustbin placed inside the cabin of the COVID-19 testing centre, a release from Customs said.

The employee, during interrogation, admitted that those pouches were handed over to him by the passenger during sample collection for COVID-19 test.

He further said that he was supposed to sneak out the pouches discreetly through Customs area for which he was offered a handsome consideration.

After conducting the standard tests, the material was certified to be gold weighing 3.14 kg and valued at approximately Rs 1.65 crore.

Further investigation is on, the release said.

