11-Month-Old Baby Boy Dies On Qatar Airways Flight To Hyderabad

Qatar Airways: Arnav Varma was travelling with his parents from Doha to Hyderabad.

An 11-month-old baby died on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. The baby was travelling with his parents from Doha to Hyderabad when he reportedly developed breathing troubles.

Soon after landing in Hyderabad, the child, Arnav Varma, was rushed to Apollo Medical Centre at the airport, the airline said.

The baby was declared brought dead.

The baby had a US passport. His father, Anil Varma, is an holds an Indian passport. They were travelling by Qatar Airways flight SR-500