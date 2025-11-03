9-Month-Old Baby Killed In Horror Dog Attack In UK, Police Launch Probe

A nine-month-old baby has died after being attacked by a dog at a home in south east Wales, BBC reported. Emergency services were called to a home on Crossway in the village of Rogiet, Wales, around 6 pm on Sunday, November 2. Gwent Police confirmed the dog had been seized and removed from the property, with its breed still under investigation. No arrests had been made at this time.

Gwent Police said in a statement, "We received a report of a dog attack in an address in Crossway, Rogiet around 6pm on Sunday 2 November. Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog has been seized and removed from the property."

Chief Superintendent John Davies added, "We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses."

The community was left in shock and mourning, with residents expressing their disbelief at the child's death. They described seeing a heavy police and ambulance presence on the quiet residential street where the incident occurred.

Rogiet county councillor Peter Strong described the village as being "in mourning" following the tragic incident.

One person wrote: "My heart is bleeding for all affected by what has happened this evening in Rogiet. Praying hard for those affected." Another said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, thoughts are with the family."

Dog Attacks in UK

Violent dog attacks in the UK have been a growing concern, with a significant number of deaths and injuries reported in recent years. In 2022, there were 10 reported deaths due to dog attacks in the UK.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were several reported cases of fatal dog attacks involving breeds such as American Bully XL, Rottweiler, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Other breeds involved in fatal dog attacks include Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and Pit Bull-type dogs.Children under 5 years old and adults over 75 years old are more likely to be victims of fatal dog attacks.

