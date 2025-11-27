Pet Dog Attacks Woman, Owner Slaps Victim, Viral Video From Rajkot Sparks Debate

A shocking video has emerged from Gujarat's Rajkot, where a pet dog attacked a woman, but instead of helping her, the dog owner slapped the victim.

The entire incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday at Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area of Rajkot, was captured on CCTV camera.

Details of the incidents were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa), an advocacy group for men's rights and issues. The group that demands gender neutral laws tagged the city police and called for strict action.

Watch the video here:

Owner of Dogs are more wild than their pet dogs. Dog Mother Payal Goswami assaulted Kiran Vaghela, a resident of Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area of Rajkot in Gujarat after her dog bite the lady while she was waiting for the lift.

Logic of Dog Gang… pic.twitter.com/PZppg6lNdl — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 26, 2025

As per local reports, the dog was owned by a woman named Payal Goswami. It moved fiercely towards another resident, Kiran Vaghela, while she waited for a lift. So far, it's not clear if the dog actually bit her.

The next frame shows her complaining to the man, who was with Goswami and was holding the leash, probably asking him to be careful.

But instead of helping Vaghela, the dog owner became agitated and slapped her. They also got engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

Social Media Reaction

Online users flooded the comment section to slam the dog owner, with the majority saying that more than the dog's attack, the owner's response was wrong. "A dog attacks a person. Instead of apologizing, the owner slaps the victim. What kind of mindset is this? Power drunk. Entitled. Inhuman. A reminder that some people shouldn't have pets or any responsibility at all. If this doesn't anger you, nothing will. Shameful. Absolutely shameful," one user wrote.

"What she did is not acceptable. However, it seems that the dog didn't bite her," another user said.

"Dog ownership comes with responsibility. If someone is injured, the priority should be accountability, not aggression," a third wrote.

"Now the criminals blame the victim for their actions; we've reached this level of absurdity," another user commented.

"She should be arrested for assaulting a woman. KIRAN should get compensation for mental and physical torture," one user said.