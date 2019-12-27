All Police Stations In Hyderabad To Get Cyber Crime Wing

At least 1,400 cyber crime cases were registered in 2019 from Hyderabad. (File)

In an effort to tackle the growing threat of cyber crimes, every police station in Hyderabad will get a crime wing especially to deal with such cases.

At least 1,400 cyber crime cases were registered in 2019 alone from Hyderabad.

"The cases of cyber crime in the city are increasing compared to the last few years and we are registering all the cases which are being reported and the investigation is also being carried out by the Cyber Crime Wings," said Avinash Mohanty, Joint commissioner of police of Cyber Crime Station and Detective Department.

"This year till now around 1,400 cases have been registered in Cyber Crime Station and the figure may increase to 1,500 till this year end. As there is an increase in technology, the cyber crime cases may increase in the coming days," he added.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of police of Hyderabad city said, "Even in global cities like New York and other places cyber crime cases are on the rise and to deal with such cases soon we are going to set up Cyber Crime Wing in each police station in Hyderabad city to deal with cyber crime cases especially."

On Thursday, Mr Kumar had said that crime in Hyderabad city reduced by three per cent this year, as compared to the last year. In 2019, 15,598 cases were registered while 16,084 cases were registered in 2018.