Passenger Traffic At Hyderabad Airport At 109%, Surpasses Pre-Covid Level

The airport also recorded highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements of 374 on March 27.

Though the overall international travel was subdued during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport recorded 109 per cent of pre-Covid Daily Average Domestic Passenger Traffic on a single day, informed the officials on Sunday.

The international slots filed 103 per cent of pre-Covid in Summer-22 Schedule and recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic in the international sector on March 28.

"The post-Covid growth in the destinations being connected has been remarkable and in the last few months, it has added 15 new domestic sectors. Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations," informed an official release.

The airport witnessed about '7 lakh domestic passengers' and around '1 lakh international travellers', during the first half of March'22.

After India had suspended the scheduled international flights in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022 from March 27.

