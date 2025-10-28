Hyderabad Man Stunned As Cab Driver Demands Rs 5,000 For Airport Drop: "Trying To Extort Money"

A Hyderabad resident shared his frustrating experience with high cab charges for airport travel during early morning hours. He took to Reddit to share his experience, saying cab drivers quoted prices much higher than the app showed. The user mentioned that he booked a ride through a cab-hailing app at 4 am for a 7 am flight. After accepting the booking, the driver called and asked for an additional cash payment, claiming there were issues with the route and that he might have to cancel. When the passenger insisted on paying the app's fare, the driver demanded Rs 5,000 for the trip.

The user reported that several other cab drivers made similar demands, quoting fares between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000. He ended his post by asking fellow residents if cab drivers were taking advantage of passengers heading to the airport, quoting high fares knowing they won't find another cab immediately, or if something else was driving the unusual pricing.

"It was the same story with other cab drivers — they were quoting anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹6,000. I didn't understand what was going on, so I asked my friend to drop me instead. There was some traffic on the way, but he dropped me off quickly. Is there any issue going on with cabs to the airport, or are these drivers just trying to extort extra money from customers because they know people won't find another cab immediately?", he concluded the post.

See the post here:

The post sparked a discussion, with many commenting to share similar experiences or offer helpful tips. One user wrote, " It's a scam. I have encountered this discussion multiple time. Don't waste your time arguing with them. Cancel and proceed to book another ride."

Another said, "For me I've always booked through a travel agency. They charge a decent 1500 but I don't have to break my sweat in the last minute. They come at any given time and same from airport to my place."

A third user added, "Just pay extra if you are in a hurry and then later ask chat support to refund you the excess. (Works only with online payments as you can show proof of transaction)."

This incident is part of an ongoing conflict between app-based cab drivers and ride-hailing companies in Hyderabad. Drivers have been protesting the low fares set by companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which they claim do not cover their operational costs.