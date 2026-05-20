On Camera, Hyderabad Teen Lifts Woman's Dress, Runs Away, Probe On

It was a hot, sunny afternoon. A woman was returning home with her child when she was publicly harassed by a teenager. The incident, which took place on May 14 afternoon, was caught on camera, sparking outrage.

As seen in CCTV footage, the woman was returning from school with her child in her left arm and an umbrella held in her right hand, covering their heads. She was walking casually when a teenager approached her from behind, and lifted her dress.

Confused by what had happened and who it was, the woman instantly turned around, chasing the teenager away.

She stood there for a few seconds, and then walked in the direction of the teenager.

The incident occurred near Pranati Eesha Apartment in Alkapur Township, under the limits of the Narsingi Police Station in the Manikonda-Neknampur area, at around 1:44 pm on May 14.

The act has left residents angry and frightened, with many describing the incident as "disgusting," "traumatic," and a serious reflection of worsening safety concerns for women in residential neighbourhoods.

Following the circulation of the video online, Narsingi police launched an investigation and formed special teams to identify and trace the accused.

Inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy said a case of stalking and insulting a woman's modesty has been filed against an unidentified accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We are analysing CCTV footage frame by frame and verifying footage from multiple connecting cameras to track the suspect's movements," the inspector said.

Police officials noted that investigators have already checked nearly 50 to 60 CCTV cameras in and around the locality as part of the probe.

Officials said the victim has not yet approached the police formally, and her identity remains unknown. However, police launched a suo motu investigation to arrest the unidentified accused.