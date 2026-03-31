Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment During Rapido Ride, Driver Arrested

A woman in Bengaluru has accused a Rapido bike driver of sexually harassing her during a ride, alleging that the rider behaved inappropriately and made explicit remarks.

The complaint led to police action, following which the accused was arrested and an investigation was launched.

According to the complaint, the rider repeatedly misbehaved and touched her in an inappropriate manner despite her objections. The woman managed to record parts of the incident on her phone and alerted her friends during the ride. Her friends later confronted the rider and helped her approach the police.

The incident occurred on March 26, when the woman had booked a Rapido bike ride from BTM Layout to Indiranagar. The alleged harassment reportedly took place near her PG accommodation in Indiranagar.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Khizar. Police said the rider continued his misconduct during the journey, leading the woman to file a molestation complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Indiranagar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has since been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Rapido's Response

Rapido issued a statement condemning the incident in Bengaluru, calling the alleged behaviour unacceptable and saying the rider involved had been immediately disbarred.

"Rapido unequivocally condemns the incident reported in Bengaluru. The behaviour described is unacceptable and has no place on our platform. The individual involved has been immediately disbarred, and we are extending our full cooperation to the authorities as the investigation progresses," a Rapido spokesperson said.

The company further said it is cooperating fully with the authorities and reiterated its safety standards and commitment to taking swift action in such cases.

"We uphold a gold standard in safety, with all captains undergoing stringent onboarding processes that include background verification, KYC checks, and world-class training in conduct and safety. This is a clear case of individual misconduct and does not reflect the standards we expect from our captain community. We remain committed to swift and decisive action in all such instances," the spokesperson added.

The incident comes months after a Rapido bike taxi rider in Bengaluru was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to grab a woman passenger's legs during a ride in the city.

The woman had recorded a video of the act and later went to the police.

According to the police complaint, the incident had occurred at around 4:00 pm in November 2025. The Wilson Garden Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR). The Rapido rider was identified as 28-years-old Lokesh.