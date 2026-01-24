Advertisement
Bengaluru Cop Arrested After Boy Alleges Sexual Harassment

The alleged incident happened while the constable was deployed on duty in Bengaluru's Freedom Park

The constable has been charged under the POCSO Act
  • A police constable in Bengaluru was arrested over sexual harassment allegations
  • The constable, Yamuna Naik, is posted at RT Nagar police station
  • The complainant is a pre-university student who reported the incident
Bengaluru:

A police constable was arrested after a boy made allegations of sexual harassment in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The constable, Yamuna Naik, is posted with the police station in the city's RT Nagar neighbourhood.

The boy who alleged sexual harassment is a pre-university student.

The alleged incident happened while the constable was deployed on duty at the city's Freedom Park.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against him based on a complaint by the minor. The charges include sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said they are investigating the case.

