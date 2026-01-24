Bengaluru Cop Arrested After Boy Alleges Sexual Harassment

A police constable was arrested after a boy made allegations of sexual harassment in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The constable, Yamuna Naik, is posted with the police station in the city's RT Nagar neighbourhood.

The boy who alleged sexual harassment is a pre-university student.

The alleged incident happened while the constable was deployed on duty at the city's Freedom Park.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against him based on a complaint by the minor. The charges include sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said they are investigating the case.