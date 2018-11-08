Man Jumps To Death At Hyderabad Metro Station

The incident occurred at Ameerpet Metro Station where he jumped down from the first floor of the station. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot, according to the police.

Hyderabad | | Updated: November 08, 2018 14:08 IST
This is the second such incident at Metro station this week. (File)

Hyderabad: 

An unidentified man committed suicide by jumping from a Metro station in Hyderabad on Thursday, the police said.

This is the second such incident at Metro station this week. 

A woman had jumped from Victoria Memorial Metro Station on Tuesday. She, however, survived with injuries. Police investigations revealed that she had attempted suicide due to domestic problems.
 

