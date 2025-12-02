Hyderabad Metro Gets 20 Transgender Security Personnel

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced the induction of 20 transgender personnel into its frontline security services, in what is seen as a major step toward social empowerment and enhanced commuter security.

After successfully completing their induction security training, the new recruits began performing duties on Monday at selected Metro stations and aboard Metro trains, significantly strengthening the system's focus on women's safety and inclusivity.

​Hyderabad Metro Rail, one of India's largest and most advanced urban transit systems, operates across three corridors with 57 stations, catering to nearly 5 lakh daily passengers.

Women constitute approximately 30% of these commuters, making their safety, comfort, and confidence a paramount priority for HMRL.

​This initiative aligns directly with the Telangana government's broader commitment to inclusivity, dignity, and equal opportunity for marginalised communities. Last year, the government had started implementing the policy of inducting transgender individuals into various public service sectors, such as Assistant Traffic Marshals.

​The engagement of transgender personnel marks a significant milestone in HMRL's mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly environment. Their visible presence will serve to reinforce the safety framework, particularly for women passengers.

​Sarfaraz Ahmad, Managing Director of HMRL, praised the initiative, emphasising its dual benefits. "The induction of these 20 trained transgender personnel is a source of immense pride for the Hyderabad Metro family. It's more than just a security enhancement; it is a powerful statement of our dedication to social empowerment and the Government of Telangana's vision for an inclusive society. Their role will be critical in strengthening frontline passenger services and reassuring our women commuters, ensuring the Hyderabad Metro remains a space where every citizen travels with confidence and respect."

​

​The newly inducted personnel will focus on passenger well-being and security, actively supporting and enhancing safety measures in general areas and within dedicated ladies-only coaches.

​They will assist passengers with directions, information, and on-ground facilitation. They will also provide baggage scanner assistance to ensure smooth and secure passenger movement at concourse levels.

​As part of Station Security Support, they will maintain a visible, reassuring, and accessible security presence across all designated station premises, including street-level and concourse areas.