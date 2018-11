She was taken to a nearby hospital by other passengers and some locals. (File)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the concourse level of the Victoria Memorial Metro Station in Hyderabad today, officials said.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident. She allegedly tried to commit suicide over some family "issues", the police said based on preliminary investigation.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by other passengers and some locals, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said.