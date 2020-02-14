Man Allegedly Kills Daughter, Sister-In-Law In Hyderabad

The accused identified as Rehman murdered his 60-year-old sister-in-law Fareeda Begum and 32-year-old daughter Sajeda Begum.

Hyderabad:

A man allegedly killed his daughter and sister-in-law at their residence in Hyderabad.

According to ACP Falaknuma, Abdul Rasheed, "Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and found both women dead."

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rehman and teams have been deployed to arrest him.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

