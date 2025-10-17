Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia's Fake Voter IDs Surface Ahead Of Hyderabad By-Polls

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia are now registered voters in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. We are not saying this, voter ID cards bearing the names, photographs and addresses of Telugu actors are circulating on social media. But all three voter ID cards have the same address "8-2-120/110/4". They are fake.

The police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by Syed Yahiya Kamal, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, and Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Yousufguda Circle-19, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Election Commission has launched an investigation.

The complainant reported that certain individuals have been spreading false information on social media, alleging that some film actresses were listed in the electoral rolls with modified addresses, photographs, and invalid EPIC numbers.

Election officials have urged the public not to believe or circulate unverified information regarding electoral rolls and warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading false or misleading content that may affect the election process.

This is not the first time that a case of fake voter ID cards reported ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Earlier this month, a case was filed against Telangana Congress leader Naveen Yadav for allegedly distributing fake voter IDs. The case was filed based on a newspaper report where photographs showed Yadav distributing voter ID cards to local residents.