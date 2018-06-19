Hyderabad Police Detains 31 Illegal Financiers, Seizes 165 Kg Of Silver

Speaking to ANI, V Satyanarayana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) South Zone, Hyderabad, said they have apprehended 31 illegal financiers who were extorting money by taking blank cheques and promissory notes from the poor and middle class people.
The city police have seized many documents from these illegal financiers and have filed 14 cases against them.
"We are putting PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) on the financiers who have been repeatedly found involved in these offences," added Mr Satyanarayana.
CommentsThe South zone police also conducted raids at businessman Narayan Rathi's residence and seized 165 kilograms of silver including ornaments and raw material of which he had no appropriate bills or documents.
The businessman has been taken into custody by Falaknuma police for further inquiry.For other Hyderabad news,click here.