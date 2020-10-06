Hyderabad Man Arrested For Cheating Friends On Pretext Of Offering Jobs

The accused made his friends believe by impersonating as DRDO Chairman. (Representational)

Hyderabad police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man, who allegedly cheated men on the pretext of offering them jobs in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and collected money from them.

The sleuths of Balapur Police nabbed the accused Aakula Praveen, a native of Maheshwaram village but migrated to Hyderabad with his family. Two fake and fabricated ID cards and Rs 5.44 lakh was seized from his possession.

In one of the cases, Praveen also allegedly cheated his close friend Varakantham Anil Reddy of Rs 3.61 lakh by promising him a supervisor job in the Finance Department in DRDO, Hyderabad, police said in a release.

"The accused made believed him (close friend) by impersonating as he is Satish Reddy, DRDO Chairman and keep in touch through WhatsApp chat. He arranged one fake and fabricated ID card and project work to his close friend Varakantham Anil Reddy," police said in a statement.

The accused put said fake and fabricated ID card (On the name of Anil Reddy) on his WhatsApp status and induced and made believed some more friends namely Hari Babu, Sandeep, Laxman and Akhil similarly on the pretext of jobs in DRDO and collected huge money from them (Rs. 1,83,93) under various charges and provided them to fake ID cards and appointment orders.

