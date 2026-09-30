Hyderabad Madrasa Teacher Gets Life In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Student

A fast-track court in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old Madrasa teacher to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student.

The Fast Track Special Judge for Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 on the accused, Mohammed Munawar Hussain, and awarded Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.

According to police, Hussain, who worked as a teacher (Molisab) at Madarsa Islamia Kashiful Uloom in Mamidipally, allegedly took the boy to a room near Masjid-E-Rehemath Unnisa in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Pahadi Shareef, on December 25, 2024, and sexually assaulted him.

"The victim also told his mother that the accused had committed a similar act two days earlier," police said.

The matter came to light after the boy, who was brought home on December 26 due to ill health, underwent a medical examination the following day.

Police said the boy disclosed the assault to his mother on January 1, following which his father lodged a complaint at Pahadi Shareef police station on January 4.

The case was registered under the various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The accused was convicted based on the evidence presented before the court," police said, adding that the investigation and prosecution efforts helped secure the life sentence.