Minor Girl Alleges Sexual Assault By Bihar Man, His Friend After Lift Offer

Two youths have been arrested in Bihar's Darbhanga district after a minor girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted after being offered a motorcycle ride home from an examination centre, police said on Saturday.

The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of Biraul police station of the district.

According to police, the girl had gone to school to appear for an examination on September 23 and was returning home when a youth from her village offered to drop her off on his motorcycle.

As she knew the youth, she agreed to accompany him. Police said the youth allegedly took her to another village instead of her home, where another young man was present.

The two then sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the incident, the girl informed her family, who subsequently took her to Biraul police station and lodged a complaint against the two youths.

Police began investigating the case on the basis of the girl's statement and complaint. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and collecting other relevant evidence.

Acting on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy, SDPO Prabhakar Tiwari conducted a late-night raid, following which both accused were arrested.

Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events, including how the girl came to travel on the motorcycle, her reported stay at the maternal grandparents' house of one of the accused, and her subsequent movement towards Darbhanga railway station.

Police are also examining a possible relationship angle based on the statement of one of the arrested youths. However, the circumstances and allegations remain subject to investigation.

The police are questioning the accused and examining the available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of all those involved.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police said.

The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections for child victims of sexual offences.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)