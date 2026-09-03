Kerala High Court Upholds 10-Year Jail Term For Man In Minor's Assault Case

The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and 10-year jail term of a 47-year-old man from Alappuzha for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Justice A Badharudeen dismissed the appeal filed by the accused, Reji, confirming the trial court's verdict and directing that his bail bond be cancelled.

The case dates back to November 17, 2014, when the victim, then a 17-year-old student, was at her home in Veliyanadu Panchayath. According to the prosecution, Reji dragged the girl into the courtyard, tied her hands to the root of a nearby tree, and sexually assaulted her. The victim initially remained silent out of fear, but the abuse continued.

The matter came to light in late 2015 when the victim confided in her aunt. When her father confronted Reji, a fight allegedly broke out, resulting in a police complaint. The victim subsequently gave a formal statement, leading to Reji's arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In February 2025, the Alappuzha Special POCSO Court sentenced Reji to 10 years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. He challenged the vedict in the High Court, claiming he had been falsely implicated due to personal enmity. The defense also pointed to the delay in filing the complaint and referred to evidence suggesting a prior romantic relationship.

Rejecting these arguments, Justice Badharudeen said minor discrepancies regarding description of the trees at the scene did not undermine the prosecution's case, noting that investigation had recorded the presence of tree roots in the courtyard. The court held that the victim's testimony was reliable and consistent.

Addressing the defence's claim of a personal relationship, the court observed that consent or a romantic relationship has no legal relevance when the victim is a minor.

Finding no reason to interfere with the trial court's decision, the High Court upheld the conviction and the statutory minimum sentence.