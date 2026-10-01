Bhubaneswar Woman Alleges Rape At Gunpoint By Masked Man At Home

A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped inside her home in Bhubaneswar after an unidentified masked man allegedly entered the house late on Wednesday night and threatened her with a gun.

The incident has prompted a police investigation, with officers working to establish the exact sequence of events, identify the alleged assailant and determine whether the accused had any prior acquaintance with the woman.

According to the complaint lodged, the alleged intruder entered the woman's rented flat on Wednesday night. She told police that the man was wearing a mask and threatened her with a gun before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the complaint, Bhubaneswar police registered a case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

Police sources said a suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the case. Investigators are examining the survivor's statement and other available evidence to determine what happened inside the house and establish the identity and role of the person allegedly involved.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said investigators have obtained important leads and expressed confidence that the case would be solved soon.

"We have got vital clues. The case will be solved soon. The case is under investigation," DCP Saravana Vivek M told NDTV.

The police have not publicly disclosed the identity of the detained person, and the investigation remains underway.

Survivor Was Allegedly Alone at the Time

According to information emerging from the investigation, the woman lives with her elderly sister in a residential locality of Bhubaneswar.

Her sister was reportedly away from the house when the alleged incident took place, leaving the woman alone at the residence.

The owner of the house, who reportedly lives on the first floor, said he was unaware of the incident at the time.

Investigators are now examining the circumstances under which the alleged intruder gained entry into the house and whether there were any signs of forced entry.

Police Examining Whether Accused Was Known to Woman

A key aspect of the investigation is establishing whether the alleged assailant was actually a stranger to the woman or whether there was any previous acquaintance between them.

Police officials are examining her statement and other evidence to determine the sequence of events before, during and after the alleged assault.

Investigators are also expected to examine available surveillance footage and other evidence that could help establish the movements of people in and around the residence around the time of the incident.

The identity of the alleged accused has not been officially established publicly at this stage.

Forensic and Other Evidence Under Examination

As part of the investigation, police are expected to assess all available evidence connected with the residence and the alleged crime.

The investigation will seek to corroborate the woman's statement with independent evidence and establish the movements of the alleged intruder.

Police have so far not released details that could compromise the ongoing probe.

Investigation Ongoing

The case comes as Bhubaneswar police continue to focus on crime prevention and women's safety in the capital city.

Saravana Vivek M recently took charge as Bhubaneswar DCP after serving as Berhampur SP. At the time of assuming charge, he said crime control, women's safety, intelligence-led policing and stronger police response would remain among the priorities of the city police.

For now, the allegations remain under investigation. The police are working to verify the survivor's account, identify the alleged perpetrator and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, he said

No conclusion about the guilt of any individual can be drawn until the investigation is completed and the matter proceeds through due legal process. he added.

Further investigation is underway.