Hyderabad Court Sentences Man To Death For Brutalising, Killing Wife

A court in Hyderabad on Thursday sentenced a 38-year-old man to death for brutalising and killing his wife in January 2019, police said.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge C V S Sai Bhupathi also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Imran Ul Haq, a car driver, the release issued by Hyderabad police said.

This is a case of brutal murder. The convict would torture his wife over petty matters. He had also been demanding Rs 30,000 from his wife for buying a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said.

On January 6, 2019, Haq stabbed his wife in the throat with a pair of scissors, hit her on the head with a hammer and inserted a screw diver in her private parts before fleeing, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered in the matter under Section 302 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Haq was arrested, they said.

