Road Named After Donald Trump Inaugurated Near US Consulate In Hyderabad

As announced earlier by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a key road adjoining the United States Consulate in Hyderabad's Financial District, Nanakramguda, was formally named as Donald Trump Avenue. In a high-profile ceremony attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the ceremonial plaque was inaugurated.

The road naming, first announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Telangana Rising Summit in December 2025, was presented by the state government as a symbol of Hyderabad's growing role in the India-US partnership.

Unveiling the plaque, State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said, "America is not just a country on the map for Hyderabad families. It is a son in Boston, a daughter in New Jersey, a friend in Seattle or a founder in Austin," he said, describing the US-Telangana relationship as one built not only by governments but also by students, professionals, entrepreneurs and families.

Putting the spotlight on Hyderabad's long-standing technology ties with the United States, Bhatti said, "If you give Hyderabad a development centre, we may send back a global CEO," recalling the city's journey from attracting Microsoft in the 1990s to producing global leaders such as Satya Nadella.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the relationship had now expanded far beyond software. "This is no longer just an outsourcing story. It is a partnership of co-creation," he said, pointing to cooperation in artificial intelligence, life sciences, clean energy, vaccines, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who joined the plaque unveiling as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, said the India-US relationship was entering a new phase of strategic depth.

"Trust is the foundation of the India-U.S. relationship, and that trust is creating new opportunities across trade, defence, technology, pharmaceuticals, space and investment," Gor said.

He said Washington and New Delhi were working "hand in hand" on issues of global importance and suggested that the relationship had gained fresh momentum under the leadership equation between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhatti said the naming of Donald Trump Avenue, located beside one of the most prominent American diplomatic outposts in India, should stand as more than a ceremonial road sign. "May this avenue carry many journeys - of students, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, diplomats, families and dreamers," he said.

The inauguration was attended by US Consul General Laura Williams, Telangana ministers, officials, business leaders and members of the diplomatic community.