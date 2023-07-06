5-Year-Old Boy Slips, Drowns In Swimming Pool At Hyderabad Housing Society

The boy was playing at the swimming pool on third floor of the apartment . (Representational)

A five-year old boy accidentally slipped and "drowned" in a swimming pool located in their apartment in Hyderabad, police said.

The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy was playing at the swimming pool on third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said.

The children informed about the incident to his father, who took his son out of the pool and took him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The police said based on a complaint.

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

More details awaited.



