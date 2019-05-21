Your Smartphone Can Affect Sleeping Pattern: Here's How

A research was conducted on heavy smartphone usage affecting sleeping pattern

Highlights It is common for teenagers to own smartphones Excessive usage of smartphone can negatively impact your sleep Limit use of smartphones to have a good night's sleep

A study recently took place which found out that limiting smartphone usage can improve sleep. It is common for teenagers to have a smartphone these days. While this has benefited them to a certain extent, it has also backfired in terms of causing some worrying health outcomes. Heavy usage of smartphones usage can result in sleep problems and may cause difficulty in sleep or insomnia. Smartphones emit an evening blue-light - which is the main culprit that causes obesity, sleep disturbances and much more. Lack of sleep occurs because of suppression of melatonin, a hormone which controls the sleep/wake cycle rate.

The study concluded that limiting exposure to blue-light emitting screens can reverse sleep problems after just one week.

Also read: Alcohol Consumption May Trigger Insomnia in Adolescents

The researchers, for their study, went for a randomised controlled trial among a small group of smartphone users to assess the effects of blocking blue light with no screen time during the evening, and using glasses and on the sleep pattern. A reduction in reported symptoms of sleep loss in participants was visible in a week after this blue light was blocked with glasses.

Heavy use of smartphone can affect sleep

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 64% Women Suffer From Insomnia During Late Pregnancy: This Magic Potion May Help

This research is alarming, as insomnia is a serious issue, where people tend to ignore the first signs, namely:

1. Waking up during the night

2. Difficulty falling asleep at night

3. Waking up too early

4. Daytime tiredness or sleepiness

5. Irritability, depression or anxiety

6. Not feeling well-rested after a night's sleep

7. Increased errors or accidents

8. Ongoing worries about sleep

9. Difficulty paying attention, focusing on tasks or remembering

Also read: Struggling From Insomnia? Here's How Ayurveda Can Help You Get Sound Sleep

Let's look at some ways you can follow to improve your night sleep:

1. Increase bright light exposure during the day

2. Reduce blue light exposure in the evening

3. Don't drink alcohol

4. Don't consume caffeine late in the day

5. Reduce irregular or long daytime naps

6. Get a comfortable bed, mattress and pillow

7. Exercise regularly - but not before bed

8. Don't drink any liquids before bed

9. Don't eat late in the evening

10. Take a relaxing bath or shower

11. Try to sleep and wake at consistent times

12. In the evening, relax and clean your mind.

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.