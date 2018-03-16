World Sleep Day: Experiencing Insomnia Lately? This Beverage May Help You Get A Sound Sleep!

The constant pressure of winning the rat race has led us to a point where a sound sleep has taken a back seat; thanks to the excessive stress and anxiety we go through. Good sleep is a key to good health, while sleeping disorders may lead to various health problems. Health experts have always recommended eight to nine hours of sound sleep to ensure a healthy body. Did you know that when your body is anticipating sleep, it cools down and the circulatory system increases the blood flow to the skin to give you the much needed natural glow? Beauty sleep is not a myth, you see!

However, if you have been experiencing disturbed sleep or other sleeping disorders, it may be due to a few reasons like stress, anxiety, underlying disease, medications, et al. We suggest a beverage that is known to help you get some sound sleep.

While most people may believe it to be an old wives' tale, a glass of warm milk has shown to help you fall asleep. But what is it that actually helps us doze off? It is the tryptophan, an amino acid present in the milk that helps induce sleep. Moreover, milk also contains melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. In addition, warm milk helps warm the body and it is believed that when the body is warm, muscles tend to relax more. The warmth in the body helps it slow down the responses, further helping in inducing sleep.

A glass of warm milk has more benefits to offer; it helps you load up on vitamin D and calcium that is required by your body. So go ahead and add all the goodness of milk and ensure a good sleep and a healthy body.



