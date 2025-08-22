Exclusive: Fiona Shaw And Emma Mackey Decode A "Not-So-Easy" Mother-Daughter Bond In <i>Hot Milk</i>

The name Fiona Shaw, for most of us 90s kids, heralds the memory of the people-pleaser Aunt Petunia, aka Petunia Dursley from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series. Belonging to a generation that swooned to the tunes of Hedwig's theme song as soon as a Harry Potter movie hit the screens, Fiona Shaw is etched in our memories.

Fiona Shaw as Aunt Petunia in Harry Potter with onscreen husband Vernon and son Dudley

While the Harry Potter franchise might have made fans stereotype her to some extent, there's just so much more she has covered in her flourishing career. BBC's Killing Eve, for once, which got her raving reviews, she played the role of Carolyn Martens, an Intelligence Operative. And now, she is gearing up for a role where she plays a mother with a rather strange illness in Hot Milk.

And who else to join her on this ride but the talented Emma Mackey of Sex Education fame. Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley is widely popular and a fan-favourite character. It was indeed her breakout role.

Together, Fiona Shaw and Emma Mackey play mother-daughter in the upcoming film Hot Milk, which was screened at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. It is adapted from the same-named book by Deborah Levy.

Fiona Shaw, Emma Mackey and director Rebecca Lenkiewicz at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival

The story of Hot Milk revolves around Sofia (Emma Mackey), who stays with her paralysed mother Rose (Fiona Shaw). They go to a clinic in Spain to figure out a cure for Sophia's mother's inability to walk. The story then goes forward to showcase Sofia's increasing frustration as her mother's primary caregiver and how her life has come to a standstill because of it.

Sofia navigates her complicated relationship with her mother, explores her sexuality and identity and encounters some new relationships - but her mother seems to be at the centre of it all.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the talented duo Fiona Shaw and Emma Mackey break down the many shades of a mother-daughter bond and how Hot Milk gives a different perspective.

Sex Education Vs Hot Milk: Emma Mackey's Clashing Onscreen Characters

A little rewind to Emma Mackey's role in Sex Education as Maeve, where she had a strained relationship with her mother, Erin (Anne-Marie Duff). This was due to her mother's constant lies and drug addiction that impacted the family. This leads to Maeve and her brother Sean (Edward Bluemel)) growing up before their time and taking responsibilty of their every action.

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education

In Hot Milk, Rose (Fiona Shaw) suffers from chronic pain and spends her days in a wheelchair. From needing endless glasses of water to simply stepping out, she needs her daughter, Sofia (Emma Mackey), to be by her side at all times.

Coincidence? Emma Mackey terms it a "circumstance".

A scene from Hot Milk

Emma Mackey laughs and says, "It's just a matter of circumstance, I guess. I hadn't put two and two together. But there is. There's a career element, but I think it's also true of any growing relationship between a mother and a daughter. You sometimes switch roles. Without even thinking about it, it just happens throughout life. Sometimes one person needs the other more, and vice versa. And in this case, there's one moment where Rose asks for her daughter's help, which is lovely. The rest of the time, it is unbearable. But there's so much love there. Sofia also chooses to care for her mother full-time."

Fiona Shaw Ft. Aunt Petunia And The Harry Potter Fan Wave

As Fiona Shaw begins to elaborate on the humour that finds its way through the cracks of the layered narrative of Hot Milk, she reacts to the impact of her popular Harry Potter character, Aunt Petunia.

Not likeable, sure, but Fiona Shaw did complete justice to the animosity one had to feel towards her Harry Potter role, which is still remembered for its conviction.

Fiona Shaw and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter

When told about her fans back in India, she is gleeful. She laughs heartily, covering her face, and simply expresses gratitude.

"Thank you truly," she states.

Fiona Shaw And Emma Mackey - A "Hot Milk" Bond

Emma finds it rather difficult to pinpoint a moment of joy with Fiona Shaw on set.

Emma fondly remembers, "We had this real intimacy immediately. Fiona is such an example to me and so many actresses out there. Her character Rose, the art of finding lightness and humour amid real darkness, just to see her perform such varied emotions was a learning."

Fiona Shaw chuckles as she says, "You know my character, the mother is strangling the poor child. But it doesn't matter how she's bothering her daughter. See, Rose has this ego and a great sense of herself, and it is also her flaw. I admire that sense of herself. I think she's dignified. I think they are both dignified."

A scene from Hot Milk

"Sofia tries her best. She tries clumsily, but she tries hard. She tries to do right by her mother. She tries to do right by her studies. She tries to do the right thing, she observes and absorbs. Her life is just a mess and a process," laughs Emma Mackey.

Hot Milk is a bittersweet journey of a mother and a daughter. They love each other even when they hate each other, pretty much reminiscent of every modern mother-daughter relationship today. But the ride makes you fall in love with their imperfect journey, whether it does justice or not to the book, is a discussion for another day. But Fiona Shaw and Emma Mackey come out of it as two solid co-stars and even greater friends.

Hot Milk is currently streaming on Mubi India.