64% Women Suffer From Insomnia During Late Pregnancy: This Magic Potion May Help

About 64 percent women suffer from sleep troubles during their last trimester. The instances of insomnia in women during late pregnancy is ten times higher than that for women prior to pregnancy, says a new study. The study published in 'European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Biology examined 486 healthy pregnant women who had attended the Andalusia Health Service (SAS) before the 14th week of pregnancy. The women were monitored throughout all three trimesters.

The findings revealed that 44 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the first trimester of pregnancy, which increases to 46 percent in the second trimester and 64 percent in the third trimester.

The staggering figures call for a 'systematic approach' to this problem, the researchers noted.

Insomnia refers to a group persistent problems falling and staying asleep. It can trigger a host of problems. It may affect the quality of life of pregnant women and also be a high risk factor for high blood pressure and preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, depression, premature birth and unplanned caesarean sections.

The study also noted that women must indulge in light physical activity. Regular practice of moderate or intense physical exercise during pregnancy protects women against pregnancy-related insomnia, the study said.

A Glass of Warm Milk May Help

There are several dietary tweaks too that pregnant women can make to have good night's sleep. But with caution. A glass of milk is said to be one of the safest sleep inducers. Milk is a known sleep supporter, as it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to induce calming effects in the brain.

Milk has sleep promoting hormones



Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "Milk surely helps. Milk is complete food, other than iron it has all essential nutrients. It also has protein and sleep promoting hormones that help induce sleep."