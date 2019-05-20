2 Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway In Raigad

Maharashtra police carried out rescue work following bus accident on Mumbai-Pune Highway

Two people were killed while 20 others were injured today when two buses collided on the Mumbai-Pune Highway near Khalapur, Raigad.

The state police and emergency units carried out the rescue and relief work.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

