2 Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway In Raigad

The accident occurred when the two buses collided on the Mumbai-Pune Highway near Khalapur, Raigad. State police carried out rescue and relief work.

Others | | Updated: May 20, 2019 11:36 IST
Maharashtra police carried out rescue work following bus accident on Mumbai-Pune Highway


Raigad, Maharashtra: 

Two people were killed while 20 others were injured today when two buses collided on the Mumbai-Pune Highway near Khalapur, Raigad.

The state police and emergency units carried out the rescue and relief work.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.



