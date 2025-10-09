World Sight Day 2025: Digital Eye Strain - The Hidden Epidemic Of Screen-Induced Vision Problems

World Sight Day, observed on every second Thursday of October, aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy vision. This year, on October 9, the world celebrates World Sight Day under the theme "Love Your Eyes." Visual impairments have physical, emotional, social, and economic ramifications. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment. In atleast 1 billion of these, vision impairment could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed.

In recent years, screen-induced vision problems are a growing concern among all age groups. In this digital age of computers, screens have become an integral part of our daily existence. From laptops and phones to tablets and televisions, we spend hours in front of digital screens every day. Although technology has simplified things for us, it has also imparted a silent health issue, screen vision issues, commonly referred to as Digital Eye Strain or Computer Vision Syndrome.

The increasing reliance on screens

Whether for education, entertainment, or work, time in front of the screen has risen exponentially over the past few years. Office workers spend several hours at the computer, students take online classes, and kids waste their free time watching on mobile devices. The experts believe that individuals who use digital equipment for more than two hours daily are likely to suffer from symptoms of digital eye strain.

Common symptoms of digital eye strain

The signs of screen-induced eye disorders usually occur slowly. The most frequent symptoms are dryness in the eyes, blurred vision, headaches, fatigue in the eyes, and pain in the neck or shoulders. A lot of individuals also have trouble focusing, particularly after prolonged working hours. All this happens as our eyes need to adjust repeatedly to changing light, glare, and the varying distance between the screen and the eyes.

Why screens affect our eyes

When we are looking at screens, we blink less frequently, nearly one-third less than usual. Blinking keeps our eyes lubricated and prevents dryness. Decreased blinking results in dryness and irritation. The blue light that is emitted by digital screens also leads to additional stress on the retina, disturbance in sleep patterns, and more discomfort. Inadequate posture and incorrect distance from the screen are also reasons behind this issue.

The emergence of vision issues in all age groups

In the past, vision issues as a result of screen exposure had primarily been observed in adults who work in offices. Nowadays, with the proliferation of online learning and online gaming, even children are vulnerable. Eye experts have also witnessed an unprecedented spike in cases of myopia or nearsightedness among young adults. If left

untreated early on, these issues can increase in intensity over the years and cause persistent vision problems.

Easy ways to safeguard your eyes

The good news is that screen-related vision problems can be managed by simple changes in lifestyle. One of the easiest ways to reduce computer eye stress is the 20-20-20 rule: Just look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes. In addition, keeping the right distance from the screen, reducing the dazzle from the screen, using blue light filters and increasing the length of time, continuously blinking the eyelids. Additionally, taking breaks, drinking water, and having bearable room lights are also important factors for auxiliary vision.

Regular eye check-ups are essential

Regular eye check-ups are essential in identifying early signs of vision strain. An eye specialist may also prescribe computer glasses or lenses that can minimise blue light exposure. For individuals who already use glasses, fresh prescriptions now and then can spare one unwanted discomfort.

Conclusion

Screen vision issues are turning into a new-generation epidemic that insidiously impacts millions worldwide. With a little knowledge of the causes and some positive action, we can safeguard our eyes from irreversible damage.

(Dr. Garvita Singh, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals)

