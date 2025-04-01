Diabetics, Follow These Precautions To Prevent Diabetes-Related Eye Conditions

Uncontrolled diabetes affects your body in more ways than one. One of the most common complications of diabetes is damage to your eyes and vision due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic macular oedema are some of the eye-related complications that are common among people with diabetes.

High blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels that work together to allow vision over time. If you are living with diabetes, especially over the long term, you are at a higher risk of developing these complications. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to manage diabetes with the right diet and lifestyle interventions. Keep reading to know how to lower your risk of developing diabetes-related eye conditions.

Tips to prevent eye damage from diabetes

1. Maintain blood sugar levels

Diabetics must keep blood sugar levels within the target range. Regular monitoring and management through diet, exercise and medication can help.

2. Get your eyes checked regularly

You must visit an eye doctor regularly for diabetes-focused retina exams. Schedule comprehensive eye examinations at least once a year. Early detection can prevent further damage.

3. Control blood pressure and cholesterol

Managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels can help reduce the risk of eye-related complications. It will also help you boost heart health.

4. Eat right

Incorporate foods rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins into your diet. Foods high in antioxidants (like leafy greens) can promote eye health. A healthy, well-balanced diet is nutritionally rich and helps maintain blood sugar.

5. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity helps control blood sugar levels and improves overall health, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications. Start with low to moderate-intensity exercise. If you are facing any discomfort, talk to your doctor to understand how to exercise safely with diabetes.

6. Quit smoking

Smoking can exacerbate diabetes complications, including eye problems. If you are struggling to quit, seek expert help.

7. Do not ignore symptoms

Be vigilant for any changes in vision, such as blurred vision, spots, haze, eye pain or redness, floaters or loss of eyesight. Consult a healthcare professional promptly if you notice any issues.

Managing diabetes effectively helps control the risk of health complications associated with it and also improves quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.