Causes Of Dry Eyes In Winter And Treatment

Wear wraparound sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes from cold wind

Dry eyes occur when the eyes do not produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly, leading to discomfort, redness, and a gritty sensation. This condition can worsen in winter due to environmental factors like cold, dry air and indoor heating, which reduce humidity levels and increase tear evaporation. The lack of moisture in the air during winter exacerbates tear film instability, making dry eyes more common in this season. Keep reading as we discuss the various causes for dry eyes and winter and share treatment tips to overcome this issue.

Causes of dry eyes in winter

1. Low humidity levels

Winter air naturally holds less moisture, and the use of indoor heating further reduces humidity. This dry environment accelerates tear evaporation, leaving the eyes less lubricated.

2. Cold winds

Exposure to cold, brisk winds can strip moisture from the eyes, especially if they are unprotected. Without proper shielding, tear evaporation increases significantly.

3. Increased screen time indoors

During winter, people spend more time indoors, often engaging with screens. Staring at screens reduces the blink rate, preventing the tears from spreading evenly across the eye surface, contributing to dryness.

4. Use of indoor heating systems

Central heating, fireplaces, and space heaters can create warm but excessively dry air, exacerbating tear film instability and increasing the risk of dry eyes.

5. Seasonal allergies

Winter allergens, like dust mites or mould in enclosed spaces, can trigger eye irritation and dryness in sensitive individuals.

How to treat dry eyes in winter

1. Increase humidity indoors

Use a humidifier to maintain optimal moisture levels in your home or office. This helps counteract the drying effects of heating systems, keeping the air and your eyes hydrated.

2. Use artificial tears

Over-the-counter lubricating eye drops can provide immediate relief. Choose preservative-free options for frequent use, as preservatives in some drops can irritate the eyes.

3. Protect your eyes outdoors

Wear wraparound sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes from cold winds. This reduces tear evaporation and prevents direct exposure to drying elements.

4. Take breaks from screens

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This encourages blinking and keeps your eyes lubricated.

5. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to maintain overall hydration, which supports tear production. Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to promote healthy tear film.

6. Avoid direct heat exposure

Sit away from direct heat sources like radiators or fireplaces. Use room heaters with built-in humidifiers to minimise air dryness.

7. Consult an eye specialist

If symptoms persist, consult an ophthalmologist. Prescription treatments, such as anti-inflammatory eye drops, punctal plugs, or specialised therapies may be necessary for severe cases.

By addressing environmental factors and adopting preventive measures, dry eye symptoms in winter can be effectively managed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.