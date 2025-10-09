World Sight Day: Doctor Explains The Importance Of Regular Eye Exams For Children

Parents strive to give their children the best start in life through good nutrition, education, and care. However, an often overlooked but crucial aspect of a child's well-being is eye health. A child's vision plays a vital role in their development, learning, play, and interaction with the world around them. Regular eye exams are essential to ensure children have optimal vision, helping them build a strong foundation for success both academically and socially.

Vision related problems amongst children:

Children can face a variety of vision problems, many of which go unnoticed in the early stages by parents or educators. Common issues include refractive errors such as astigmatism, farsightedness (hyperopia), and nearsightedness (myopia). These conditions can cause blurred vision and make it difficult for children to see clearly at certain distances, impacting their ability to read or follow the board in class.

Another common problem is strabismus, otherwise known as crossed eyes, which occurs due to improper eye alignment. If left untreated, it can impair depth perception and cause additional vision complications. Amblyopia, or lazy eye, happens when one eye is weaker than the other. Early detection is crucial because treatment during childhood is often very effective. Additionally, colour blindness affects a child's ability to distinguish specific colours, which can hinder learning and daily interactions.

Importance of recognising eye-related problems amongst children:

Recognising when a child needs an eye exam is important. Sometimes the signs are obvious, but often they can be subtle. Parents should be alert to behaviours such as frequent squinting, excessive blinking, or tilting the head to see better. Covering one eye, complaining of headaches or eye pain, difficulty reading or holding books very close to the face, and trouble focusing on distant objects are also warning signs. Other indicators include rubbing the eyes excessively, poor hand-eye coordination, and avoiding activities that require clear vision, like reading or playing ball. Noticing any of these symptoms should prompt a professional eye check-up to identify and address vision problems early.

Right age to test your child's eyes:

According to the American Optometric Association, children should have their first comprehensive eye exam by 6 months of age. Follow-up screenings are recommended at age three, before entering school, and then annually thereafter. Like regular pediatrician visits, eye exams should be a routine part of a child's healthcare to ensure any vision issues are caught and managed as early as possible.

During a child's eye exam, the experience should be comfortable and stress-free. The optometrist will begin by taking a detailed case history, asking about the child's health, any symptoms, and family medical history. Next, the child's visual acuity will be tested to measure how well they can see at different distances. The doctor will also check eye alignment and movement to detect conditions like strabismus. A thorough evaluation of eye health will follow, including examination of the retina and optic nerve using specialised instruments. Finally, a refractive assessment will determine if the child needs corrective lenses for nearsightedness, farsightedness, or other vision problems.

Role of parents in the child's day-to-day development:

Parents can do much to support their child's eye health beyond regular eye exams. Encouraging outdoor play is beneficial, as studies show spending time outside reduces the risk of developing myopia. Limiting screen time helps prevent digital eye strain; keeping devices at a proper distance and encouraging breaks can protect the eyes. A balanced diet rich in eye-friendly nutrients like lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin A found in fruits, vegetables, and seafood nourishes vision. Teaching children about eye safety, including the importance of wearing protective goggles during sports and other activities, helps prevent injuries.

(Dr Savitha Arun, Eye Surgeon, Netradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital , Bengaluru)

