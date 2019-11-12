World Diabetes Day: Take Note Of These Complications Associated With Type 2 Diabetes

World Diabetes Day: Avoid refined carbs and white sugar if you have type 2 diabetes

World Diabetes Day: November 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day. This year, the theme is "Family and Diabetes". Type 2 diabetes is the more common form of diabetes. It is a condition in which the body is unable to use insulin effectively for bringing glucose to cells. This makes your body rely on alternative energy sources in your tissues, muscles and organs. Type 2 diabetes progresses slowly, exhibiting only mild symptoms at first like-lack of energy, constant hunger, weight loss, fatigue, frequent urination, blurry vision and itchy skin. With passage of time, type 2 diabetes symptoms can worsen and cause yeast infections, slow down healing of cuts and sores, cause foot pain, dark patches on skin and feeling of numbness.

World Diabetes Day: Type 2 diabetes complications you must know about

You may have type 2 diabetes if you experience 2 or more of these symptoms. Management of type 2 diabetes is to prevent progression of the disease. Unmanaged type 2 diabetes can lead to life-threatening conditions-which we are going to discuss in this article.

Following are some effective ways to reverse type 2 diabetes:

Lose weight and work towards managing a healthy weight

Exercise regularly and include strength training in your workout routine

Sleep well and try to have a good night's sleep

Restrict intake of refined carbs in bread, pasta, deep-fried, junk and processed food

Include fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, legumes, nuts and seeds in your diet

Avoid intake of sugar foods and desserts

Do not take stress

Be physically active

Practice intermittent fasting

Managing a healthy weight can help in managing type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes complications

In case you failed to manage type 2 diabetes with the aforementioned remedies, it can lead to following complications:

1. Vision problems: Vision problems are common in people with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes can cause damage to tiny blood vessels in your eyes. This can increase risk of glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. These conditions can lead to vision loss over time.

2. Nerve damage: Diabetic neuropathy or risk for nerve damage and pain increases if you have type 2 diabetes. It can affect your hands and feet. Symptoms include numbness, tingling or burning, stabbing pain, vision problems, weakness and loss of balance.

3. High blood pressure: Unmanaged type 2 diabetes can put you at risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Check your blood pressure regularly if you have type 2 diabetes and follow a low-sodium diet.

Type 2 diabetes can increase risk of high blood pressure

4. Foot ulcers: Damage to nerves and poor blood circulation can lead to foot problems like foot ulcers. These foot ulcers can sometimes be infected. A serious infection may foot or leg amputation. To avoid foot ulcers, diabetics should keep their feet clean and dry. Wear comfortable, breathable socks. Check your feet regularly for sores, red patches and blisters and contact your doctor immediately for any foot problems.

5. Kidney damage: Unmanaged blood sugar levels can lead to kidney problems. It can affect kidney's ability to filter waste and damage kidneys. Blood sugar control is thus an important part of managing type 2 diabetes. The same can be done by following a proper diet, avoiding refined sugar, refined carbs and overeating.

6. Poor oral health: Unmanaged type 2 diabetes can lead to poor oral health. The condition damages small blood vessels, including the ones that nourish your teeth and gums. They can increase risk of tooth decay, gum infections, etc. Maintain a good oral hygiene to prevent poor oral health caused by type 2 diabetes.

