Weight Loss Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes Remission: Study; Know The Most Effective Tips To Lose Weight

Weight loss can help in reversing type 2 diabetes and reduce the risks associated with it

Highlights Regular physical activity is important for weight loss It can help in reversing type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetics should eat fewer carbs

Type 2 diabetes is a condition which requires lifestyle management. Being overweight is one of the major causes for type 2 diabetes. If a new study is to be believed, people who achieve the goal of weight loss of 10% or more during the first five years of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have the greatest chance of the disease to go into remission. The study was published in the journal Diabetic Medicine and suggests that it is possible to recover from the disease without any intensive lifestyle interventions or extreme calorie restrictions.

We've known for some time now that it's possible to send diabetes into remission using fairly drastic measures such as intensive weight loss programmes and extreme calorie restriction," said study researcher Hajira Dambha-Miller from the University of Cambridge.

"These interventions can be very challenging to individuals and difficult to achieve. But, our results suggest that it may be possible to get rid of diabetes, for at least five years, with a more modest weight loss of 10 per cent," Dambha-Miller said.

As many as 400 million people across the world are suffering from type 2 diabetes. Characterised majorly by high blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, amputations and blindness.

Also read: Fatty Liver May Contribute To High Blood Sugar-Here's How

Type 2 diabetes management

Health experts and nutritionists are of the belief that type 2 diabetes can in fact be reversed with better lifestyle management.

Losing weight, of course, tops the list of lifestyle measures needed to control type 2 diabetes.

Eating a healthy diet which primarily includes low-carb foods, fibre-rich carbs, fats, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and low glycaemic index foods can help in keeping your blood sugar levels and managing type 2 diabetes.

Regular exercise is also an important step towards management of type 2 diabetes. Cardio and strength training are together required for managing type 2 diabetes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that strength training exercises play a crucial role in type 2 diabetes management. Strength training exercises can build your muscles and improve insulin sensitivity.

Strength training exercises can help in controlling type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Kale Juice For Type 2 Diabetes: How It Helps; 5 Home Remedies For Diabetics That Always Work

Type 2 diabetes: how weight loss can reverse type 2 diabetes

As mentioned above, losing weight can have a huge impact on management of type 2 diabetes. For losing weight, you need to restrict calorie consumption. In the study, a daily intake of 700 calories was done for a period of 8 weeks. This was found to be associated with remission of type 2 diabetes in nearly 9 out of 10 people who were recently diagnosed with diabetes and half of the people with longstanding disease.

Here are other effective tips to lose weight

1. Try intermittent fasting: Intermittent fasting involves eating early dinners around 7 or 8 pm, and then fasting for 12 or 14 or 16 hours till you have your next meal. Intermittent fasting can not only detox your body, but can also help you lose weight in a sustainable manner.

2. Reduce your intake of carbs: Foods that are rich in refined carbs like deep fried, junk and processed food result in rapid increase in blood sugar levels and also weight gain. You need to switch to healthier carbs like the ones in fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes. Reducing your intake of carbs can help with quick weight loss.

Also read: Not Just Weight Loss But Intermittent Fasting Can Also Reverse Type 2 Diabetes: Here's The Right Way To Follow It

3. Get proper sleep: A proper sleep cycle plays an important role in type 2 diabetes management. Lack of sleep can disrupt your weight loss goals, increase mood swings and make you feel tired and fatigued all day. Intermittent fasting and exercise can both help you have a good night's sleep.

Get proper sleep for effective weight loss and reducing risk of type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Take less stress: Weight loss and type 2 diabetes management are both going to be difficult and delayed if you are stressed. Change your attitude towards stressful situations and indulge in activities that you enjoy for feeling less stressed. Yoga and meditation can also be helpful in reducing your stress.

5. Quit alcohol and smoking: Alcohol consumption is can worsen diabetes and also increase your calorie intake. Similar is with smoking, which is downright dangerous for your health. Quit these two habits for a type 2 diabetes management and effective weight loss.

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.