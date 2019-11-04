Type 2 Diabetes Diet: 5 Weight Loss Friendly Superfoods That Can Keep Blood Sugar Under Control

Type 2 diabetes patients should include low glycemic index and low carb foods in their diet

Type 2 diabetes is a condition which can be managed by following a healthy lifestyle. Losing weight, exercising regularly, consuming nutritious low glycemic index (GI)food and avoiding refined carbs are some of the most effective tips to regularise your blood sugar and even reverse Type 2 diabetes. Low-GI foods with fewer carbs are the ideal food for type 2 diabetics. GI of a food is basically how quickly a food with raise blood sugar. Low GI foods are ones with a score of 55 or less and high GI foods have a score of 70 or more. In this article, we are going to talk about low GI superfoods that are especially good for people with diabetes.

Superfoods for type 2 diabetes: You must have these for blood sugar control and weight loss

1. Nuts and seeds

Protein-rich nuts and seeds are the ideal superfood for type 2 diabetics. They can be included in weight loss diet as well. Walnuts and flaxseeds are rich in fibre, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from these, walnuts are also rich alpha-linolenic acid which helps in boosting heart health as it lowers cholesterol. Replacing nuts, seeds and other healthy fats for carbs can help in lower blood sugar.

2. Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, broccoli, lettuce etc are loaded with beneficial vitamins and minerals that can help in regulating blood sugar levels and also aiding weight loss. Leafy green veggies are also good for high blood pressure patients. If you want to reverse type 2 diabetes, then leafy green veggies must be a part of your diet.

3. Whole grains

Fibre-rich whole grains are full of antioxidants that can help in metabolising fat and aiding healthy digestion. Barley, lentils, millets, and ragi are some whole grains which you should include in your diet if you have type 2 diabetes. Fibre-rich foods can also be included in weight loss diet as they satisfy you quickly and keep you full for longer. This reduces your overall calorie intake and aid weight loss.

4. Non-starchy vegetables

Artichoke, asparagus, baby corn, bamboo shoots, beans, broccoli, eggplant, cucumber, carrots, cauliflower, celery, mushrooms, sprouts, tomatoes and turnips are some examples of non-starchy vegetables. This category of vegetables can go a long way in terms of satisfying your hunger and boosting intake of vitamins, minerals, fibre and phytochemicals. They are low in carbs and have GI less than 55. They make for a perfect inclusion in diets of people with type 2 diabetes.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are a rich source of Vitamin C and fibre. People with type 2 diabetes can benefit by including citrus fruits in their diet. Make sure you eat whole fruits and do not juice them. Juicing fruits robs them of the beneficial dietary fibre. Studies have found that while eating citrus fruits can lower risk of diabetes in men, drinking fruit juice can increase risk of diabetes. An average-sized orange has GI score of 40.

Apart from these superfoods, people with diabetes should sleep well and take less stress. Regular exercise and an overall healthy and balanced diet is the key to controlling blood sugar and improving insulin sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

