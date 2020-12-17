Workout Tips: You May Have Been Doing Lunges All Wrong! Learn The Correct Form Here

Workout tips: Your feet should be shoulder-width apart and hips straight while doing a lunge

If you wanted toned legs and butt, lunges are the exercise for you. Having said that, the exercise is also very challenging and may be easier said than done. To help you master lunges, Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines shares a few tips and tricks on Instagram. In the caption of her post, Itsines mentions that lunges are a great lower body exercise. "There are so many different variations to a lunge that you can try to make them harder or easier," she writes in the caption of her post.

How to do lunges properly

In the video post, Itsines can be seen doing a lunge jump, a variation of lunges. She says that it is a great way to increase the intensity of your workout and also burn more calories.

But, before you begin with advances version of the exercise, it is important that you get the basics right. Here's what you need to do to perform lunges perfectly:

1. Stable knees

When you're performing lunges, make sure your knees are stable. Weak knees or hips can make your knees cave in during a lunge, says Itsines. This may make you feel unstable when you lunge down. Perform lunges slowly to avoid this. Try to focus on keeping your knees steady and parallel. Do lower body exercises regularly to improve your flexibility and strengthen any weak areas.

2. Engage your core

Avoid leaning too far forward on the side as it can put extra pressure on your knees and lead to imbalances. This could be the reason why you feel a bit wobbly, says Itsines. Your posture should be upright, with core engages, and weight evenly distributed on both legs.

3. Your feet and hips should be straight

Your feet should be shoulder-width apart and hips straight while doing a lunge. No, your feet should not be in line, one behind the other. When your feet is shoulder-width apart and hips are straight, you will notice much more stability. Start slowly and pace up only once you feel confident enough.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.