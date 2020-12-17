Potato Fries As A Pre-Workout Snack? Here's Why A Fitness Trainer Recommends It

Potato is a tremendously healthy and nourishing vegetable

Highlights You must consume healthy foods to snack in between meals

Homemade potato fries could be a healthy snacks, says Kayla Itsines

Bake them and don't fry them, she suggests

Do you find you pre and post-workout meals boring, monotonous, or tasteless? Then you are going to love this article. It is a well-established fact that your post and erpre-workout meals are of great importance. They affect your exercise performance and also help in improving your stamina during workouts. Nuts, seeds, a fruit, avocado toast, ghee-roasted makhanas or roasted black chanas are popular snacking options that can be consumed as part of pre and post-workout nutrition. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that a meal like homemade potato fries can also be a great snacking option, which can keep you energised throughout your meals.

Pre-workout nutrition: Homemade potato fries as a healthy snacking option

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Itsines mentions that homemade potato fries are indeed a great snacking idea to curb your hunger pangs in-between meals. "This is a super simple and healthy snack that you can easily make at home. It's great to fill you up in between meals - and keep you energised for your workouts," she writes in the caption of her post.

And no, these are not deep-fried potato fries. These are baked fries, which you can snack on. To prepare them, you need to preheat oven at 180 degrees. You can slice potatoes into slices or wedges and put them in a mixing bowl. Drizzle some olive oil over them. Add some salt, pepper, paprika, chilli flakes, oregano or whatever seasoning you like. Toss the potatoes well to ensure they are fully coated with the seasoning.

Now place the potatoes in the oven tray, spread them out so they don't cover each other. Bake for 30 minutes and toss them after 15 minutes.

You can take the fries out of the oven once you feel they are crunchy. Place them in a bowl or plate and enjoy them with homemade guacamole, hummus, salsa or any other dip of your choice.

Now this is one delicious snack that you snack on and even consume as a pre-workout snack. It is filling in nature and can also make you feel energised throughout your workout. Just make sure you take care of the portion size.

