Weight Loss: Try These Easy Snacking Hacks That Can Keep You Full For Hours

Healthy snacking can prevent cravings and overeating

How to have snacks that can keep you full for longer? If you have failed to answer this question several times, then this article will be of great help to you. Healthy snacking is an important part of a healthy diet. It can make or break your diet regime, especially if you are trying to lose weight. The snacks that you eat in between meals should ideally be easy-to-cook, filling and nutritious. They should satisfy your in-between meal hunger pangs, but should also not make you skip your main meals.

Healthy snacking hacks that can keep you full for longer

Making healthy food choices isn't as simple as it sounds. A lot of things need to be taken into consideration, like cooking practice, food combinations, calorie count of meals, their overall taste and nutrition profile of course. In this article, we are going to talk about healthy snacking options and food combinations that are nutritious and can also keep you full for longer.

How to make your snacks more filling

Nutritionist Rachel Paul constantly shares easy-to-prepare and nutritious meals that can keep you full for hours. A few simple hacks are all you need to add that extra quotient of taste and nourishment to your snacks.

Many of us for example, love snacking on fruits. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that we must have at least one seasonal fruit every day. Fruits are rich in fibre and several nutrients that help in improving our health and immunity.

So, when you feel hungry in between meals, eating one apple can be a good pick. It will take no cooking time and is also weight loss friendly. But, it will keep you full for only a few minutes. And, you may end up thinking about food even more!

But, if you eat one apple with one or two tbsp of peanut butter, or one string of cheese, or 1/8 or 1/4 cup of nuts, then it can keep you full for hours. "Yes, eating a piece of fruit like an apple is a healthy choice. But many people get hungry and reach for another snack if the fruit is the only food they're eating," writes Paul in the caption of her Insta post.

Eating foods rich in fat and protein in your snacks, like cheese, peanut butter, nuts and seeds or yogurt can help you concentrate on work rather than feel hungry and think about food all afternoon, Paul adds.

Similarly, instead of eating just berries for snacks, you can add berries, nuts and feta cheese to a salad and eat as a meal that can keep you full for longer.

Pair ghee roasted makhanas with a cashews or almonds and it will make your snack more delicious and filling. You can also store nuts and seeds trail mix and eat it with your snacks every day.

All of these food combinations can be effective in making your meals more nutritious and filling, thereby reducing your overall calorie intake and aiding weight loss.

