Workout Tips: These Lower Body Exercises With Resistance Bands Are Great To Intensify Your Home Workouts- Try Them Now

Resistance bands are one of the most portable fitness equipment. You can carry them anywhere, they can fit in your handbag too. The add a lot to your workouts in terms of increasing resistance and making exercises more challenging. For those who have switched to home workouts, adding a resistance band to your fitness kit can be the ideal thing to do, especially if you are trying ato take your workouts to the next level. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a lower body workout that you can do with the help of resistance.

Lower body workout with resistance bands

"If you're looking to level up your lower body workouts - resistance bands are one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to do it," writes in the caption of her post. The workout that she shares focuses on strengthening the lower body, especially glutes.

Resistance bands are great because they add extra load to exercises by making them more challenging. They can aid muscle activation. As they stretch, they increase muscle tension and force them to contract. "The more you stretch the band, the more intense the resistance gets and the exercise becomes more challenging to perform," she explains.

Here are the exercises that you can do as part of the lower body workout:

Goblet Squat - 15 reps

Glute Bridge - 15 reps

Donkey Kick - 20 reps (10 per side)

Crab Walk - 20 reps (10 per side)

Double Pulse Jump Squat - 10 reps

Exercises like crab walks are great for activation of glutes. They can also be used as a post-session finisher, says Itsines. For squats and glute bridges, you need to keep tension on the bands and it helps in engage the glutes when you do the movement.

Watch the video shared above and make sure you do the exercise with the correct technique. Evening workout motivation for the day is just sorted! Let's do this!

