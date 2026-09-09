Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), now renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), is estimated to affect around one in eight women and can lead to symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, excess hair growth, acne and infertility. With so much being said about the condition, women today have access to a wealth of information about its symptoms, dos and don'ts, and even ways to manage it. However, what often gets overlooked is that PMOS can present in different kinds.

So, could you have a different type of PMOS than you thought? And more importantly, does that mean the approach to managing it could also differ? According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, the answer is yes.

In her latest post, health expert Rashi Chowdhary explains why understanding your specific pattern is important rather than simply following generic advice on social media.

Rashi says, “There are two numbers on your test that will decide what your treatment should be like. And nobody has ever even looked into it. Get your reports right now because I am going to run your through on how to you interpret that.”

She then urges viewers, “The question I want you to ask yourself is, where are these excess androgens coming from?”

According to Rashi, excess androgens can come from two places — the ovaries and the adrenal glands. She explains that two tests can help distinguish between the two: testosterone, which is produced by both the ovaries and adrenal glands, and DHEAS, which is produced predominantly by the adrenal glands.

Pattern 1

If Testosterone is high, but DHEAS is normal. Now that is typically ovarian - Classic PCOS. She notes that this is the pattern most commonly addressed in existing PCOS protocols. “And this is the pattern that every protocol on the internet is built for. This is what they are looking at,” she adds.

Pattern 2

In this, both testosterone and DHEAS levels are elevated. Describing it as a mixed pattern, she explained that the adrenal glands are also contributing to the excess androgens. “This is a mixed pattern. Your adrenals are also contributing which means the insulin stuff that you are doing is only handling half the problem and this is very common. So many clients show this pattern and not the previous pattern,” she said.

Pattern 3

Here, DHEAS levels are elevated while testosterone remains normal. According to Rashi, this could flag a condition called non-classical congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which can resemble PCOS and is often diagnosed as PCOS. However, she pointed out that the approach to this pattern is different.

“So if DHEAS comes back high, the next test is 17-OHP, which should be done in the morning early in your cycle,” she explains. She also discusses the insulin number that matters and how to time hormone tests when menstrual cycles are a month apart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.