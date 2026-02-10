Women Must Focus More On Their Magnesium Intake Than Men, Here's Why

Magnesium is an essential mineral that has gained attention in the dietary supplement industry recently, and for good reasons. Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and blood pressure regulation. It is also crucial for the synthesis of DNA and RNA and the utilisation of energy. Additionally, it is also required for the maintenance of healthy bones. It is also specifically essential for women at different stages of life.

Why should women focus on their magnesium intake?

While men have higher total daily requirements, women often need to focus more on their magnesium intake because they are statistically more likely to be deficient and experience life stages that drastically increase their needs. Women have unique physiological needs that make magnesium particularly important. Factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause can influence magnesium requirements and absorption. Additionally, women often experience more direct health benefits from maintaining optimal levels.

Benefits of magnesium for women

1. Hormonal regulation

Magnesium helps balance estrogen and progesterone, which can reduce common PMS symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and irritability. It also helps manage conditions like PCOS by improving insulin sensitivity.

2. Helps maintain bone density

Approximately 60% of the body's magnesium is stored in bones. It works with calcium and Vitamin D to maintain bone strength, which is vital for women, particularly post-menopause when bone loss accelerates.

3. Supports reproductive health

During pregnancy, magnesium needs increase to support fetal growth and help prevent complications like preeclampsia.

4. Symptom relief

It is effective at reducing the frequency of menstrual migraines and easing the intensity of period cramps by relaxing the uterine muscles.

5. Promotes mental well-being

Often called nature's relaxant, magnesium regulates neurotransmitters like GABA to reduce anxiety, lower stress hormones like cortisol, and improve sleep quality.

6. Boosts heart health

Magnesium is vital for maintaining a healthy heart rhythm. It helps regulate blood pressure, preventing hypertension, which is particularly relevant as women age.

7. Enhances muscle function and recovery

Magnesium aids in muscle relaxation and contraction, reducing the risk of cramps and soreness, especially for physically active women.

8. Boosts energy levels

Magnesium is essential for converting food into energy, which is crucial for overall vitality and reducing fatigue.

9. Blood sugar regulation

This mineral helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, which can be a concern for women, especially those with a family history of diabetes.

Tips to boost magnesium intake

1. Eat magnesium-rich foods

Include a variety of foods high in magnesium in your diet. These include:

Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale

Nuts and seeds, including almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and cashews

Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa

Legumes, including black beans, edamame, lentils, and chickpeas

Dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

2. Eat whole foods

Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible, as they typically contain higher magnesium levels compared to their processed counterparts.

3. Combine foods

Pair magnesium-rich foods with those high in vitamin D and calcium to enhance absorption and improve overall bone health.

4. Be mindful of caffeine and alcohol

Excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol can lead to magnesium loss. Moderation is key.

5. Cook smart

Some cooking methods can cause magnesium loss in foods. For example, steaming vegetables instead of boiling may help retain more magnesium content.

Should women consider supplementation?

While it's best to obtain nutrients from food, some women may need to consider magnesium supplements if they are unable to meet their needs through diet alone. Signs that may indicate a magnesium deficiency include:

Muscle cramps or spasms

Fatigue or weakness

Nausea or loss of appetite

Mood changes, such as anxiety or irritability

However, before starting any supplementation, it is essential to check with your doctor, especially for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medications, as magnesium can interact with certain drugs. Your doctor can recommend the appropriate dosage and type of magnesium supplement, if necessary.

Magnesium is vital for numerous bodily functions, and women must pay particular attention to their intake due to specific physiological needs. Follow these tips to maintain adequate levels without supplementation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.