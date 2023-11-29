Women's Health: Here's How Magnesium Can Help With Symptoms Of PCOS

Symptoms of PCOS can also include excessive hair growth, acne, weight gain, and insulin resistance

Magnesium is a crucial mineral that plays a role in various biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve function, blood pressure regulation, and protein synthesis. It is found in many foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, leafy green vegetables, and certain types of fish.

PCOS, which stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterised by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, leading to irregular menstrual cycles, ovarian cysts, and difficulties with fertility. Symptoms can also include excessive hair growth, acne, weight gain, and insulin resistance.

While magnesium deficiency has been linked to certain hormonal imbalances, there is evidence to suggest that consuming sufficient magnesium alone can directly improve PCOS. However, maintaining a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, which includes magnesium-rich foods, may have positive effects on overall health and hormone regulation. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares various ways in which increasing the intake of magnesium can boost the health of women with PCOS.

Furthermore, some studies have shown that magnesium supplementation may help improve insulin sensitivity, which could indirectly benefit PCOS symptoms as insulin resistance is commonly associated with the condition. It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance and recommendations regarding PCOS management.

